Ex-MP Natalie McGarry stayed in toilet during house search, says officer
- Published
A police officer has told a jury how former MP Natalie McGarry took refuge in a toilet as he read out a search warrant for her home.
Det Con Brian Butler said Ms McGarry was "angry and distressed" when he arrived at the house on 19 May 2016.
He said she closed the door on his face and did not conduct herself in a way "befitting of her position".
Ms McGarry, 40, is accused of stealing more than £25,000 from two pro-independence organisations .
The former SNP MP for Glasgow East allegedly embezzled £21,000 while treasurer of Women for Independence between April 2013 and November 2015.
A second charge states Ms McGarry took £4,661 when she was treasurer, secretary and convenor of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 2014 and August 2015.
She denies the two charges.
'No comment'
Det Con Butler told Glasgow Sheriff Court that Ms McGarry refused to remain still when he attempted to read the search warrant during the search, which took place at about 07:00.
He said: "She then took refuge in the bathroom and I had to read the terms of the warrant through the bathroom door."
Prosecutor Alistair Mitchell asked how things progressed from there.
The witness replied: "There was a continued escalation or de-escalation. For a person in an elected position, her conduct was not befitting her position."
Mr Mitchell asked if there was a point when she came out, and the police officer replied: "Yes, she tried to slam the door in my face."
Det Con Butler said that he was able to carry out a search of the property.
Items recovered included a cheque and cheque stub with the name of the charity Positive Prisons written on it.
The witness stated that Ms McGarry later gave a "no comment" interview at a police station.
Access to emails
He then read out a statement from a deceased co-ordinator of Perth and Kinross Foodbank, Les Paskin.
Mr Paskin told officers that he was in contact with an unknown member of WFI about receiving a donation but had heard nothing back from them.
Allan MacLeod, defending, said: "Police knew Natalie McGarry asked WFI to look at a particular email account as there was stuff unaccounted for.
"You have a large statement from Kathleen Caskie which makes no mention of looking in this account. Did the police look at the emails themselves?"
Det Con Butler replied: "I don't believe that we as an organisation had access to those emails."
The officer was asked if the police analysed Ms McGarry's travel expenses for WFI.
He said: "No. I don't know why."
Mr MacLeod put it to the witness that police had been gathering evidence that Ms McGarry committed the crimes rather than to clear her of wrongdoing.
He replied: "My job was to gather information for the inquiry the best possible way."
Mr Macleod asked if the witness remembered that the warrant was executed a week before Ms McGarry's wedding.
He replied: "No."
The jury was shown a video of part of the search of Ms McGarry's property.
The witness said that items Ms McGarry claimed to belong to WFI were not seized as it was recorded on video.
The trial before sheriff Tom Hughes continues.