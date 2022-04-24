Crowd of 10,000 joins Kiltwalk in Glasgow

Sir Tom Hunter and Jackie Bird joined the Kiltwalk at Glasgow Green

A crowd of more than 10,000 took part in the Kiltwalk through Glasgow, according to organisers.

They said this year's annual fundraising event had raised about £3m, which will be distributed between 685 Scottish charities.

The £2m raised by walkers was boosted by £1m from Sir Tom Hunter's Hunter Foundation.

"I regard the success of Kiltwalk as one of the Foundation's greatest achievements," Sir Tom said.

It has raised more than £32m for 2,8650 charities over six years.

Walkers could pick one of three distances for their trek - a 23-mile route from Glasgow Green, a 15-mile walk which set off from Clydebank, or a three-mile stroll from Loch Lomond Shores in Balloch.

Among those taking part were First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and broadcaster Jackie Bird.

Nicola Sturgeon joined the Kiltwalk at Loch Lomond

Sir Tom said: "It was a joy to see so many of our Kiltwalk Heroes out in their tartan this morning at Glasgow Green.

"Their kindness means the world to me and to Scotland's charities, and I can't stress enough how much it's appreciated in these toughest of times.

"After a challenging few years, Scotland's charities benefit from every donation, so Kiltwalkers should be very proud of the difference they have made today."

