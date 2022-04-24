Police say driver clocked in Ayrshire at ridiculous 148mph
Police have issued a warning to drivers after a motorist was clocked at 148mph on an Ayrshire road.
Officers said the motorist "almost flew past them" during routine speed checks on the A78, which runs from Troon to Greenock.
In a post on Twitter, Police Scotland's road policing officers said: "Nice weather doesn't mean you can drive at these ridiculous speeds".
One senior officer said the driver put themself and others in danger.
Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain, Ayrshire's divisional commander, added: "Faster speeds means greater impacts... our roads are not race tracks."
A 36-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.
