One hurt in Glasgow city centre bus fire

Fire crews tackle blaze on bus in Glasgow city centre

A man has been taken to hospital following a fire on a double-decker bus in the centre of Glasgow.

The incident took place shortly after midday in the city's Renfield Street and forced the closure of a number of streets while fire crews dealt with the blaze.

The bus driver and passengers were evacuated from the First Bus vehicle.

Police said a 54-year-old man was hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for First Bus said it would support the emergency services with their inquiries.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers, drivers and the public are our number one priority and we will be conducting a full investigation into how the incident happened," she said.

