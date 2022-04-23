One hurt in Glasgow city centre bus fire
A man has been taken to hospital following a fire on a double-decker bus in the centre of Glasgow.
The incident took place shortly after midday in the city's Renfield Street and forced the closure of a number of streets while fire crews dealt with the blaze.
The bus driver and passengers were evacuated from the First Bus vehicle.
Police said a 54-year-old man was hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
A spokeswoman for First Bus said it would support the emergency services with their inquiries.
"The safety and well-being of our passengers, drivers and the public are our number one priority and we will be conducting a full investigation into how the incident happened," she said.