Natalie McGarry trial told MP and MSP signed blank cheques
- Published
Two politicians were asked to sign blank cheques by former MP Natalie McGarry, a jury has heard.
Glasgow North East MP Anne McLaughlin told the court she was a cheque signatory for the Glasgow Regional Association (GRA) of the SNP.
John Mason, SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, also stated he was a cheque signatory at the GRA.
Ms McGarry, 40, denies embezzling £25,000 from two pro-independence campaign groups.
The ex-SNP MP for Glasgow East allegedly embezzled £21,000 while she was treasurer for Women for Independence (WFI) between 26 April 2013 and 30 November 2015.
A second charge states Ms McGarry took £4,661 between 9 April 2014 and 10 August 2015 while treasurer, secretary and convenor of the Glasgow Regional Association.
Ms McLaughlin, 56, said she felt "uncomfortable" signing cheques she believed were to cover spending for a Glasgow SNP branch.
The witness told Glasgow Sheriff Court she was asked on two occasions to sign blank cheques for Ms McGarry.
Ms McLaughlin said: "It was when we were campaigning to be candidates in the 2015 general election when she said she was going to jump out a taxi and get me to sign cheques as there were various balances needing to be paid."
Under questioning by prosecutor Alistair Mitchell she confirmed the cheques were not completed when she signed them and that they had been co-signed by Mr Mason.
Asked if it was correct she signed a bunch of blank cheques, Ms McLaughlin replied: "Yes. I felt uncomfortable doing it but never felt unusual doing it for Natalie."
The witness added that she expected the funds to be used for GRA purposes.
Ms McLaughlin then recalled the second occasion when Ms McGarry went to her home while she was hosting a campaign meeting with SNP members after the 2015 election.
The MP said she was told there were balances which had to be paid for a certain time.
Ms McLaughlin added: "We were elected in May 2015 to well paid jobs and we were earning £80,000 and Natalie was saying how terrible it was to pay a student loan and being so skint.
"I didn't know where to put myself as people there were earning a third of what we were earning.
"There was a bit of chat about how awful it was to be so skint and pay this money."
In his evidence Mr Mason, 64, told the jury: "It was common for someone to sign a cheque when it was still blank and I would have done that for the GRA."
'Natalie was crying'
Asked if he would have knowledge of what the cheques would be used for, he replied: "Usually not, if there was a second signatory you would but if I was first, I would not know."
He confirmed he was comfortable signing cheques in that way.
The court also heard from WFI member Megan Farr, 47, who recalled a conversation she had with Ms McGarry while watching a 2014 Commonwealth Games boxing match.
She said Ms McGarry, of Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, was being helped out with living expenses by an aunt and her parents.
Teacher Julie Tarbett, 50, also told jurors she had a conversation with Ms McGarry at a Perth SNP conference in October 2013.
She said: "Natalie was crying, she said she thought she was going to be evicted from her flat due to inability to pay her rent."
The witness claimed she loaned Ms McGarry £1,000 interest free and received £700 in two instalments in April and November 2014.
She added that the final £300 has not yet been paid back.
The trial, before Sheriff Tom Hughes, continues.