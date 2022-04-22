Man who stole dog at knifepoint jailed
A man who stole a dog at knifepoint before stabbing two women who confronted him has been jailed for 19 months.
Jamie Dunn, 34, threatened Jamie Jenkins in the close of a block of flats in Maryhill, Glasgow.
He then made off with Staffordshire bull terrier Lennon, which Mr Jenkins had been looking after for his partner.
Dunn later attacked Shelley MacKie and Nicola McFarlane after they challenged him at his flat in the same block.
Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Ms MacKie was struck on the head and body as well as on the abdomen, leaving a one-to-two-inch wound.
Ms McFarlane was stabbed on the head and suffered a small wound on her face.
Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court: "As for Lennon, after the violence, the dog followed them (Ms McKie and Ms McFarlane) upstairs and went back to the flat where he was reunited with the householders."