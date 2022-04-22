Martin Kok: Gangland figure jailed for murder of Dutch writer
- Published
A member of a major Scottish crime gang has been jailed for at least 25 years for the murder of a Dutch crime writer outside a sex club.
Christopher Hughes lured Martin Kok, 49, to his death before he was shot eight times by a gunman in Laren, in the Netherlands, on 8 December 2016.
Police described Hughes, 33, as a "dangerous individual" after he was convicted last month.
He was part of a global enterprise that generated more than £100m a year.
Hughes was also found guilty of involvement in serious organised crime between July 2013 and January 2020.
Despite the fact the murder happened in the Netherlands, it was investigated as part of Police Scotland's Operation Escalade.
To date it has resulted in gang members being jailed for a combined total of more than 100 years.
Sentencing Hughes at the High Court in Stirling the judge, Lady Scott, said the murder had been a planned and ruthless "execution."
Kok was a convicted killer-turned-crime writer who had set up a website detailing the activities of criminals in his homeland.
During the trial it emerged Hughes met him at an Amsterdam hotel, then the Boccaccio sex club and alerted others to where he was.
As the pair later left, Hughes paused to stroke a cat outside while leaving the building, before Kok was gunned down as a "favour" for seemingly angering Moroccan gangsters.
Hughes was quizzed by Dutch police the next day before being allowed to leave.
He remained at large in Europe as the international probe into the shooting continued.
But it was his apparent confession to a fellow gang member-turned-informer which lead to his downfall.
Hughes was arrested at a hotel in Turin, Italy in January 2020 and flown back to Scotland on a European Arrest Warrant.