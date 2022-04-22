Martin Kok: Gangland figure jailed for murder of Dutch writer
A member of a major Scottish crime gang has been jailed for at least 25 years for the murder of a Dutch crime writer outside a sex club.
Christopher Hughes lured Martin Kok, 49, to his death before he was shot eight times by a gunman in Laren, in the Netherlands, on 8 December 2016.
Police described Hughes, 33, as a "dangerous individual" after he was convicted last month.
He was part of a global enterprise that generated more than £100m a year.
Hughes, originally from Glasgow, was also found guilty of involvement in serious organised crime between July 2013 and January 2020.
Despite the fact the murder happened in the Netherlands, it was investigated as part of Police Scotland's Operation Escalade.
To date it has resulted in gang members being jailed for a combined total of more than 100 years.
Sentencing Hughes at the High Court in Stirling the judge, Lady Scott, said the murder had been a planned and ruthless "execution."
Kok was a convicted killer-turned-crime writer who had set up a website detailing the activities of criminals in his homeland.
During the trial it emerged Hughes met him at an Amsterdam hotel, then the Boccaccio sex club and alerted others to where he was.
As the pair later left, Hughes paused to stroke a cat while leaving the building, before Kok was gunned down as a "favour" for seemingly angering Moroccan gangsters.
Hughes was quizzed by Dutch police the next day before being allowed to leave.
He remained at large in Europe as the international probe into the shooting continued.
But it was his apparent confession to a fellow gang member-turned-informer which lead to his downfall.
Hughes was arrested at a hotel in Turin, Italy in January 2020 and flown back to Scotland on a European Arrest Warrant.
The court heard he was a trusted member of heavily-armed group, which was part of a vast criminal network.
It had links with gangs across the globe, from Colombian drug cartels to the Italian mafia.
The group even invested in state-of-the-art surveillance equipment in a bid to establish if their network had been compromised by the authorities.
During the trial jurors were shown a photo of Hughes smiling with the two wanted men who run the operation.
They cannot be identified for legal reasons.
Hughes was listed by HMRC as "unemployed" but "wages" of £40,000-a-week earned him a luxury lifestyle in the Algarve.
The informer explained to jurors in evidence that he was told to set a meeting up in an Amsterdam hotel between Hughes and Kok.
He told the court he believed the meeting was to discuss advertising for the firm's encrypted phone company MPC, which was funded with £1m of dirty money, on Kok's new crime TV show.
The murder was originally due to happen hours earlier outside the Citizen M Hotel in Amsterdam.
But 11 months later, during a "play by play" of events at his flat in Antwerp, Belgium, Hughes told the informant that the gun had jammed.
On the night of the murder the court heard Hughes paid for Kok's evening at the sex club and supplied him with cocaine.
The informant stated that he was speaking to his crime boss on the night of the incident.
"He [the boss] had been on about someone waiting for Martin Kok and Christopher Hughes was to hold back," he said.
"Martin left just ahead of Chris and he made a comment about a cat appearing at the club and that he stepped back to pet it."
Prosecutor Liam Ewing QC asked what the significance of petting the cat was.
The witness replied: "Martin was going to his car first so there was no mistake of anyone being caught in the crossfire."