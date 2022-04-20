Motorcyclist killed in Loch Lomond lorry crash
A man has died after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a lorry on the banks of Loch Lomond.
Police Scotland said the accident happened on the A82, near Tarbet, at about 16:15 on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was uninjured.
A four-mile stretch of road was closed between Tarbet and Inveruglas to allow investigations to be carried out at the scene.
Sgt Hugh Niccolls said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.
"I'd like to thank the public who stopped at the scene and have provided statements to officers. We continue to appeal for any further witnesses to come forward."
