Natalie McGarry: Ex-MP relied on PayPal transfers to settle rent
Ex-MP Natalie McGarry would not have been able to make rent payments without PayPal funds from an independence organisation, a trial has heard.
Kenneth Murray compiled a forensic accountancy report on payments made to Ms McGarry by Women For Independence.
Mr Murray told the jury her rent was "all funded essentially by PayPal credits".
The ex-SNP MP for Glasgow East denies embezzling £25,000 from two pro-independence campaign groups.
She allegedly embezzled £21,000 while she was treasurer for WFI between 26 April 2013 and 30 November 2015.
A second charge states Ms McGarry took £4,661 between 9 April 2014 and 10 August 2015 while treasurer, secretary and convenor of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.
Prosecutor Alistair Mitchell displayed Ms McGarry's bank statement from March 2014 which showed a balance of £10.84.
Unaccounted funds
PayPal withdrawals from WFI were then shown to enter her bank account the next day followed by a rent payment.
Similar transactions were also seen to be made in further months throughout the year.
Other debts such as £197.62 to Amigo Loans and money paid to Shona McAlpine and Julie Tarbett were seen to be made after PayPal withdrawals were made.
Mr Mitchell put it to the witness that Ms McGarry would not have been able to make the payments without the transfers.
The chartered accountant replied: "Yes, they're all funded essentially by PayPal credits."
The witness earlier took jurors through his forensic accountancy report on the WFI bank account.
In his report, Mr Murray concluded: "There was no formal process or control as to how the finances were managed."
He estimated the overall unaccounted WFI funds were £28,816.
'No regular income'
Mr Murray's report stated that from June to December 2014 PayPal and fundraiser money was used to fund Ms McGarry's personal rent payments.
The jury also heard two PayPal transfers of £1,050 and £650 were made to Ms McGarry.
Mr Murray said these were then transferred to David Meikle at the end of August and start of September 2014.
Mr Murray said: "There was no regular income to her account prior to the general election.
"Through that period between April 2014 and April 2015, looking for specific income there is none in the form of a salary or regular payment."
Asked if this was the case until she became an MP, Mr Murray replied: "Yes."
The trial, before Sheriff Tom Hughes, continues.