Man killed in car crash near Glasgow Airport named
A 48-year-old man who was killed in a car crash in Renfrewshire has been named by police.
Scott Sanderson, from the Johnstone area, died at the scene of the crash on Houston Road, Houston, on 26 March.
Officers were called to reports of a car on fire at about 23:50. Mr Sanderson's car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Police have renewed their appeal for further information and dashcam footage.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.