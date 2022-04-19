College strikes will not result in new pay offer, lecturers told
A series of strikes by college lecturers will not bring an increased pay offer, bosses have warned.
College Employers Scotland said the planned action was "disappointing" after an increase was offered at negotiations two weeks ago.
But the EIS Further Education Lecturers Association (EIS-FELA) said this did not begin to address rises in the cost of living.
More than 70% of union members backed the strikes, due to begin on Wednesday.
The union is planning 14 days of action across six weeks in April and May.
Gavin Donoghue, director of College Employers Scotland, said: "Strike action will not result in an increased offer, there simply isn't any more funding that colleges can put forward.
"Colleges are already in deficit by £5.7m and the sector is facing a real terms cut in funding of £51.9m this autumn."
When is strike action planned?
- Wednesday 20 April
- Wednesday 26 April and Thursday 27 April
- Wednesday 4 May and Thursday 5 May
- Tuesday 10 May to Thursday 12 May
- Tuesday 17 May to Thursday 19 May
- Tuesday 24 May to Thursday 26 May
College Employers Scotland's original offer included a £150 one-off payment, along with a £850 consolidated payment in recognition of the work done throughout the pandemic.
The body, which represents colleges across Scotland, said this was a higher pay offer than those accepted by teachers, civil servants, police and the fire service.
Mr Donoghue said: "In a final attempt to avert industrial action, College Employers Scotland offered an additional £50 to the one-off payment to stop strike action going ahead, which was rejected.
"Our offer is in fact beyond what colleges can afford, we have pushed our resources to the maximum because we value the work that lecturers do and wish to avoid further disruption to our students."
He added that the door was open to union negotiators if they wanted to discuss "practical, deliverable and affordable plans" to end the dispute.
Cost of living
Students are set to face disruption in the run-up to their summer exams.
However, EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said college lecturers had gone "above and beyond" for students during the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering "high standards of teaching and learning".
"They have done this despite an EIS survey showing EIS-FELA members experiencing rising levels of stress and workload, while many college lecturers have received no wellbeing check in from their employers," he said.
When the union announced the ballot results earlier this month, Mr Flanagan said "words of gratitude" and a pay offer that "does not begin to address the pressures on the cost of living" were not enough.
The colleges sector in Scotland employs more than 11,000 staff, delivering education and training to about 240,000 students.