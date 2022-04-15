Man charged over deaths of man and woman in Coatbridge
- Published
A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man and a woman in North Lanarkshire.
Police officers discovered the body of John Paul Duffy, 51, at High Coats Flats in Coatbridge last Sunday.
As part of the investigation, police attended a property about a mile away in the town's Calder Street on Tuesday.
The body of a 26-year-old woman, who has now been named as Emma Baillie, was found inside. Both deaths are being treated as murder.
The man who has been charged is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Saturday.
Det Ch Insp Graham Grant said: "I would also like to reassure the public that officers are working to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and there is an increased police presence in the area. If you have any concerns, call us on 101 or speak to officers.
"Extensive inquiries are continuing into both deaths and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of them in recent weeks as we seek to establish their movements."