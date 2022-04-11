Man appears in court over Old Firm bottle throw
- Published
A man accused of throwing a bottle at a member of Celtic staff during the Old Firm clash has appeared in court.
Alan Crawford appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he was accused of assaulting Daniel Friel during Rangers' 2-1 defeat at Ibrox on 3 April.
The charge alleges he threw a bottle towards Mr Friel "causing it to strike his head to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement".
The 32-year-old from Grangemouth did not submit a plea.
He was released on bail by Sheriff Iain Fleming, and will appear again at the court on a date yet to be confirmed.