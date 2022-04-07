Two teenagers charged over alleged skate park assault in Glasgow
- Published
Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged over an alleged assault on two teenage girls in the west end of Glasgow.
The girls, age 17 and 18, were injured during an incident at the Kelvingrove skate park at about 21:00 on Monday.
One was seriously injured and both were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
An 18-year-old boy is expected to appear in court on Friday and a 16-year-old boy at a later date.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.