Woman, 75, dies after private hire car crash in Glasgow
A woman has died in hospital after she was involved in a crash in Glasgow.
Margaret Pearson, 75, was a passenger in a black Mercedes E220 private hire car which crashed on Todd Street in the east of the city at about 22:50 on 27 March.
She was taken to hospital but died on 31 March.
A Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian were also involved in the collision. The 27-year-old male driver of the Ford Fiesta remains in a critical condition.
The 56-year-old male pedestrian received treatment for a serious injury but was discharged from hospital.
Anyone with information on the crash has been urged to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.
Sgt Adnan Alam said: "We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch."