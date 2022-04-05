M74 closed after lorry overturns
A busy stretch of motorway was closed after a lorry overturned in strong winds and blocked the carriageway.
The HGV was blown onto its side on the southbound M74 near junction 10 at Lesmahagow in Lanarkshire.
The lorry shed a load, leading to an oil spillage on the carriageway, but police said no injuries were reported.
The section between junction nine at Kirkmuirhill and junction 11 near Uddingston was closed for more than two hours, with drivers facing long delays.