Two girls injured in Glasgow skatepark gang attack
- Published
Two teenage girls were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, after they were attacked by a gang in the west end of Glasgow.
Police said the victims, aged 17 and 18, were assaulted at the skatepark in Kelvingrove Park.
Both were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the incident, which happened at about 21:00 on Monday.
Det Insp Kenny McDonald said the attack was unprovoked and urged anyone with information to come forward.
He added: "The area where the victims were assaulted is typically busy with members of the public.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed the assault, or seen any of the people involved."
