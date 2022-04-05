Natalie McGarry: Former SNP MP accused of embezzlement
- Published
Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has gone on trial accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two Scottish independence organisations.
Ms McGarry, who represented Glasgow East, allegedly took the cash between April 2013 and August 2015.
The ex-politician, 40, of the city's Clarkston, denied the two charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The first witness in the case is expected to be called to testify before the jury on Wednesday.
Allan Macleod, defending, told the court: "She pleads not guilty to both charges on the indictment and the defence is ready for to proceed to trial."
Prosecutor Alistair Mitchell said: "The Crown are also ready to proceed to trial."
'Cheque deposits'
Sheriff Tom Hughes told the jury of seven women and eight men to make a decision only on the evidence presented in court.
He added the trial could take up to six weeks.
The charge claims Ms McGarry embezzled £21,000 while Treasurer for Women for Independence between 16 April 2013 and 30 November 2015.
It is alleged she transferred cash made from fundraising events into her own personal accounts and failed to send the donations intended for Perth and Kinross food bank and the charity Positive Prisons Positive Futures.
She then allegedly used cheques - held in the name of Women for Independence - to deposit money into her accounts.
The second charge states Ms McGarry embezzled £4,661 between 9 April 2014 and 10 August 2015.
It is alleged that while she was treasurer, secretary and convenor of Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP, she used cheques drawn from their bank account to pay expenses not incurred by the group.
Ms McGarry is claimed to have retained reimbursements intended to settle expenses which she was not entitled to.
'Docket'
The charge goes on to say she used cheques and money from donations to the organisation to deposit money to her own accounts.
Jurors were also told that evidence will be led by the Crown that Ms McGarry was treasurer for Women for Independence between April 2013 and November 2015.
It is stated that Ms McGarry transferred funds raised through events to her own personal bank accounts.
It is further stated that she failed to transfer charitable donations raised by the organisation intended for Perth and Kinross foodbank as well as Positive Prisons, Positive Futures.
Ms McGarry is said to have used cheques drawn on the organisations bank account in order to deposit money into her own bank accounts to the sum of £7,816.46.
The crown will also lead evidence stating that McGarry set up online crowdfunding campaign Yes Glasgow between February and June 2014.
It is stated that Ms McGarry transferred £3,891.84 of money raised into her own personal bank account for her own use.
The trial, before Sheriff Hughes, continues.