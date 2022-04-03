Celtic staff member hit by bottle during Old Firm game
A member of Celtic's backroom team suffered a head wound after being hit by a glass bottle during the Old Firm game.
Celtic said the man needed urgent medical treatment and had to have stitches in his head.
A statement from the club said the matter had been referred to police.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware of a glass bottle being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, during the Rangers v Celtic match."
He added: "One man has sustained injuries as a result of this and required treatment. Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
The match was won by Celtic 2-1, allowing the team to move six points clear of their rivals.