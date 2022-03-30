Rico Quitongo makes race discrimination claim against Airdrieonians
- Published
Former Airdrieonians player Rico Quitongo is making a racial discrimination claim against the club and a director.
The 22-year-old claimed he was racially abused by an Airdrie fan during a Scottish League 1 game with Queen's Park last September.
The club carried out an investigation but it was subsequently dropped due to "insufficient evidence".
An employment tribunal will now look at how the case was handled.
Quitongo, who alleges harassment and victimisation, is being backed by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the PFA Scotland footballers' union.
The legal team representing the player said he was pursuing his claim "in an effort to ensure that no other footballer experiences what he has".
Margaret Gribbon, of Bridge Employment Solicitors, said: "He hopes to effect much-needed change, by exposing the gap between anti-racism rhetoric and the realities faced daily by footballers subjected to racist abuse and discrimination."
Quitongo, now playing with Peterhead, said after the initial incident with the fan that he was "not surprised" but "hugely disappointed" by the alleged racist abuse.
'Much-needed change'
Writing on social media, he said: "It shouldn't be in football and I absolutely don't deserve to be personally abused for my skin colour.
"I'm all for banter with fans etc, but I will not tolerate it. I am proud to be black and proud to be who I am."
Airdrieonians appealed for witnesses at the time but later dropped their investigation, saying "we have now exhausted all possible options".
Lynn Welsh, head of legal and compliance at the EHRC said every employer "should understand their responsibilities, and what the consequences are for not following the law".
She added: "There is no place for racism in football, or any other part of our society.
"As both employers and as part of their wider community, football clubs have an important role to play in tackling discrimination.
"That starts with their duty to protect their employees, including the players on the pitch who are too often still subject to racist abuse."