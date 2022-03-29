Glasgow Burrell Collection reopens after five-year revamp
- Published
Glasgow's Burrell Collection has reopened following a £68.25m refurbishment.
The museum, which opened in Pollok Park in 1983, has been closed since October 2016.
Visitors can now view items and collections which have not been seen for decades.
The collection - which includes objects from Europe and Asia - was donated to Glasgow by art collector Sir William Burrell in 1944.
Sir Hector Hetherington, former principal of Glasgow University, described the donation of the collection as "one of the greatest gifts ever made to any city in the world."
It consists of more than 9,000 items which reflect Sir William's lifelong passion for arts and history.
He devoted more than 75 years to amassing the collection with his wife, Constance.
It is renowned for its quality of Chinese art, exquisite stained glass, intricate tapestries and fine art.
The museum was due to open in 2020 but was pushed back because of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Before the renovation, only around 20% of the collection would be displayed at any one time.
However, the renovation project has increased the museum's gallery space by 35%, allowing more items which have never been on permanent display to be shown.
These include the Wagner garden carpet, one of the earliest surviving Persian garden carpets in the world.
The building now includes a central stairway, giving visitors access to the lower floor for the first time, and new galleries on upper floors.
The refurbishment has also replaced power, heating and lighting systems with more efficient and sustainable technologies.
Dr Bridget McConnell, chief executive of Glasgow Life, said: "The Burrell Collection is one of Glasgow's great cultural institutions, displaying one of the finest personal collections ever assembled.
"Visitors will again appreciate one of the world's great museums and enjoy the quality and beauty of the works left to Glasgow by Sir William and Constance, Lady Burrell in its spectacular home in Pollok Country Park."
Prof Frances Fowle, senior trustee of Sir William Burrell's Trust, said: "The additional gallery space has vastly increased the areas for display, enabling visitors to see and appreciate much more of the collection, reinterpreted through the most modern and sophisticated technology."
Sir Angus Grossart, Burrell Renaissance, welcomed the fact the collection will be enjoyed again for its "immense quality, diversity and beauty"
Nearly half of the funding for the project was committed by Glasgow City Council with more than a quarter coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
'Truly magnificent'
Significant donations were also made by the the Scottish and UK governments as well as from trusts and private donors.
Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "The Burrell is well known in Glasgow, Scotland and the UK, but I can see that this is going to be the start of a major new chapter in the life of the museum. It is truly a beautiful landmark for the 21st Century."
Culture Minister Neil Gray said the project was a reminder of how important culture was to everyone's lives.
He added: "Alongside the incredible pieces themselves, I was really impressed to see the new tactile, child-friendly elements around the museum which has greatly enhanced the interaction and accessibility of the collection."
And Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: "I was lucky enough to get a sneak preview of the new Burrell Collection last week and it's truly magnificent - a stunning space to house one of the most important personal art collections in the world."