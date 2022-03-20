Teenager dies in water incident at country park
The body of an 18-year-old man has been recovered from water at a country park in East Dunbartonshire.
Emergency services were called out to Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow shortly after 18:00 on Saturday.
Police vehicles, ambulances and fire service rescue boats were seen attending the incident.
Police Scotland said it was "made aware of concern for a person in water". The body was recovered with assistance from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
A police spokesperson said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, but the death is not being treated as suspicious."