Corry Ferguson: Body found on beach in search for missing man
- Published
The search for a missing man has been cancelled after a body was found on a North Ayrshire beach.
Corry Ferguson, 26, has been missing from the Saltcoats area of Ayrshire for more than two weeks.
The body, which was discovered earlier at Irvine Beach Park, has not been formally identified but police have informed Mr Ferguson's family.
Mr Ferguson was last seen in the Spar shop in Wheatley Road, Saltcoats on the morning of 1 March.
Friends and family who have been looking for him said their search was cancelled.
A message on the Facebook page dedicated to the search said: "The family are going to take the next few days to process the loss of Corry, can we please ask that they be given some space to grieve."
Police Scotland said inquiries into the death were at an early stage
A spokesperson for the force said it was being treated as unexplained but there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.