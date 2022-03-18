Man to stand trial over murder at Drumchapel flat
A man is to stand is to stand trial charged with the murder of a man at a Glasgow flat.
Jonathan Graham, 46, is accused of killing Craig Shaw in the city's Drumchapel area on 21 April 2021.
Mr Shaw, 45, was found dead at his home by friends who had been unable to contact him.
Lawyers for Graham pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow. Lord Braid set a trial date of 8 November.
Prosecutors allege Mr Shaw had suffered blunt force injury and was struck on the neck and body with a knife.