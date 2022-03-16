Lighter started Paisley fire that killed three children
A blaze that killed three children from the same family was started after a cigarette lighter set bedding on fire, investigators have ruled.
Fiona Gibson, 12, and her brothers Alexander, eight, and Philip, five, died at their Paisley flat in June, 2020.
A fire service report into the accident said the source was a cigarette lighter that ignited bedding.
The children's mother, Julie Daley, was injured in the fire but survived.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service incident report said that all three children died after being overcome by smoke.
The report estimated that the fire had been going for between five and 30 minutes before being discovered.
Five fire engines attended the incident, with the first arriving after five minutes.
Police Scotland said at the time that they were not treating the fire as suspicious.
The children's funeral in July, 2020 saw people line the streets as the procession passed through the Gallowhill area of Paisley.
The cortege passed close to St Catherine's Primary School where the two younger boys were pupils.
A JustGiving page set up by a family friend at the time of the accident raised tens of thousands of pounds for the children's mother Julie and their father Alex Gibson, who was out at the time of the fire.