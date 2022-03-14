HMS Queen Elizabeth seen in Firth of Clyde
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has visited the Firth of Clyde for only the second time since her launch in July 2014.
The 65,000 tonne carrier was last seen in the Clyde in March last year when she sailed to Loch Long to be loaded with ammunition.
The Royal Navy said her return to the west coast of Scotland was part of a routine logistics visit.
She again berthed at Glen Mallan ammunitioning jetty in Loch Long, which has recently been upgraded.
HMS Queen Elizabeth was the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy.
Different sections of the ship were built at six shipyards around the UK, before being assembled at Rosyth dockyard in Fife, at a cost of £6bn.
She returned from her maiden operational deployment - the Carrier Strike Group - in December last year.
Supported by eight other ships, a submarine, five air squadrons and some 3,700 personnel, the seven-month long deployment saw the ship visit more than 40 countries.
