Historic steamer TS Queen Mary to sail on River Clyde again
A historic steam ship which is berthed in Glasgow is to sail on the River Clyde again.
The TS Queen Mary, which is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment, returned to the city for the first time since 1977 in November 2016.
During a visit to the ship, the Princess Royal confirmed it would sail again to boost post-pandemic recovery and tourism.
The steamer was named after her great-grandmother Queen Mary.
Originally, it was planned for the ship to be permanently berthed at Pacific Quay, next to the city's Science Centre, where the focus would have been on heritage and maritime training.
The Friends of TS Queen Mary charity, which is carrying out the restoration, said it had been "overwhelmed by the generosity of corporate donors and individuals".
Since restoration work began, the group has raised and invested £3.8m of cash and in-kind support.
Chairman Iain Sim said it was fitting for Princess Anne to make the announcement given the strong connection to her wider family.
He said: "TS Queen Mary has a special place in the hearts and minds of those in Britain and beyond who recall this iconic ship and its unrivalled place in the life of the River Clyde.
"While TS Queen Mary's incredible history can only be understood looking backwards, her legacy must be lived looking forward."
The TS Queen Mary was built in 1933 and was affectionately called "The Glasgow Boat", having sailed daily from Broomielaw.
Once known as Britain's finest pleasure steamer, it formerly carried about 13,000 passengers per week.
At the outbreak of World War Two, the steamer - known as TS Queen Mary II at the time - became a lifeline for Scotland's island communities.
While other vessels were commandeered to sweep for mines or other military roles, it helped maintain a vital passenger and freight service between the mainland and the islands.
As cars became more affordable and British holiday habits changed, the ship was eventually retired in 1977 and spent several years as a floating restaurant on the Thames.
Royal passengers included then-princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, while other famous people to step aboard included then US first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Viscount Montgomery of Alamein and music hall legend Sir Harry Lauder.
Substantial work is needed before the TS Queen Mary can sail, including replacing the engine.
It is hoped it will be back in service by the summer of 2024.