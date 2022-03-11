Turkish yard wins contract to build Islay ferries
The £110m contract to build two new CalMac ferries for Islay is likely to be awarded to a shipyard in Turkey.
Scottish government-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has named Cemre Marin Endustri as the preferred bidder.
The nationalised Ferguson shipyard missed out on the order to build the new ferries.
The Inverclyde yard was among 11 bidders for the order to replace the ships on the Argyll route.
But it failed to make the shortlist last September, leaving four yards based in Poland, Romania and Turkey to submit tenders.
Ferguson Marine said at the time it was "disappointed" but would learn lessons as it looks for future work.
Two ferries it is building have been hit by delays and will cost more than double the £97m contract price originally agreed.
'Grow economy'
The overall cost of the new Islay ferries project, including work to ports, will be £130m.
The Scottish government said the boats would bring an almost 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes, a reduction in emissions and would improve the resilience of the wider fleet.
The first ferry is expected to be delivered by October 2024 and will enter service following sea trials and crew familiarisation. The second vessel will follow in early 2025.
The new ships will replace MV Hebridean Isles and allow another ferry, MV Finlaggan, to be redeployed to another route.
Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said she was pleased to see CMAL name a preferred bidder.
She said: "These links are some of the busiest services for freight on the Clyde and Hebrides network and the new vessels will help to grow the island's economy, as well as bring added resilience to the fleet."