GP accused of groping teen with throat infection
- Published
A GP groped the breast of a 16-year-old girl who had gone to see him about a throat infection, a court has heard.
The alleged victim said Dr Krishna Singh assaulted her after asking to check on a scar from a previous back injury she had suffered.
Dr Singh, 72, from Airdrie, denies 84 alleged sexual-related crimes said to have happened between 1983 and 2018.
They are mainly alleged to have involved female patients at medical practices in North Lanarkshire.
The latest witness, who is now a 26-year-old scientist, told the High Court in Glasgow she was attacked by Dr Singh in 2012.
She had booked an appointment about a sore throat but claimed the doctor went on to put his hand on her breast over her bra.
She told the trial: "I was in complete shock and disbelief. I was 16. It was inappropriate the way he touched me."
Respected position
A third woman - now a quantity surveyor - alleged Dr Singh put his hand "right in" her bra when she had gone to see him about shortness of breath.
The 26-year-old was 17 at the time and went to the appointment straight from school.
She admitted she did not reveal to anyone what allegedly happened.
Asked why, the woman told the court: "Maybe slightly naive, maybe my age.
"It was the first time I had gone on my own.
"I thought me being a teenager then, who is going to believe me above an adult in a respected position?"
The trial, before judge Lord Armstrong, continues.