Man threatened to punch GP after he 'groped' wife
A man has told a court he threatened to punch a GP who allegedly groped his wife's breasts.
The witness said Dr Krishna Singh assaulted his pregnant wife at a medical practice in North Lanarkshire in the mid-1990s.
Dr Singh, 72, from Airdrie, denies 84 alleged sexual-related crimes said to have happened between 1983 and 2018.
They are mainly alleged to have happened at medical practices in North Lanarkshire.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that the man and his wife were taken through to an "examination room" at the practice.
Recalling the incident, the man claimed: "Dr Singh came towards us and put his hands - palms facing up - and then squeezed her breasts two or three times.
"He then said: 'Your breasts are getting big'."
'Scurried away'
Prosecutor Angela Gray asked the witness how he reacted.
He told jurors: "I said: 'Get your hands off her...or I will punch you through the window'. He then scurried away."
Ms Gray then asked how the man's wife was.
He said: "She did not say anything. She shrugged her shoulders and stepped back."
The man told the trial he reported the GP the day after the alleged incident.
But he said he continued with Dr Singh as his GP and also helped fix the doctor's car.
The witness added: "I phoned the health board...they suggested change your doctor, but we could not get another doctor at that time."
His wife earlier told the trial that Dr Singh had allegedly attempted to kiss her.
'Over-zealous'
Prosecutor Ms Gray asked: "What was the context of him trying to kiss you?"
The woman replied: "It was coming to the end of an appointment. I thought at first he was just being nice, friendly...but then over time it was over-zealous.
"It was like someone invading my private space. I felt like trailer trash."
The trial, before judge Lord Armstrong, continues.