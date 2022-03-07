Margaret Fleming killers settle benefit scam claim
- Published
A couple who murdered a vulnerable woman in a £182,000 benefits scam will repay less than £28,000 after settling a proceeds of crime action.
Avril Jones and Edward Cairney were jailed in 2019 for murdering Margaret Fleming in Inverkip, Inverclyde, two decades earlier.
They claimed her benefits until she was reported missing in 2016.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Jones agreed to hand over £3,473 to the Crown. Cairney will pay £24,347.98.
Jones and Cairney were supposed to look after Margaret, who had learning difficulties. She lived with them in their cottage in Inverkip after her father's death in 1995.
They are serving life sentences after being found guilty of murdering her some time between December 1999 and January 2000, when she was 19. Her body has never been found.
Prosecutors launched a proceeds of crime action against the pair in a bid to recover the benefit money they had fraudulently claimed.
In a short hearing before judge Lord Braid, Jones' advocate John Brannigan said he and prosecutors agreed that she made £182,000 from criminal activities - but she only had £3,473.20 available.
Cairney's counsel Mark Moir QC said he had agreed with the Crown that his client had made the same amount of money from his criminal activities.
Mr Moir said his client would hand over £24,347.98 to the Crown.
However, prosecutors can return to court to claim more money from the duo if they discover they have more cash or financial assets.