Pedestrian dies three days after being hit by car in Glasgow
A pedestrian has died in hospital three days after being struck by a car in Glasgow.
The 59-year-old was hit by a Ford Fiesta in the Shawlands area of the city at about 23:30 on Friday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died on Monday. The 30-year-old motorist was not hurt.
Police have appealed for information about the crash on Kilmarnock Road, near the junction with Holmbank Avenue.
Insp Andrew Thomson said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family at this sad time.
"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.
"We're also keen to hear from motorists with dash-cam footage from the area to come forward."