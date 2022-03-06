Corry Ferguson: Volunteers join search for missing man
Volunteers have joined family and friends in search efforts for a young North Ayrshire man who went missing five days ago.
Corry Ferguson, 26, was last seen at about 09:25 on Tuesday in a Spar shop in Wheatley Road, Saltcoats.
His family have described him as a "home bird" who liked his home comforts and had never gone missing before.
About 50 members of the local community gathered to search areas around the town on Sunday.
A dedicated Facebook page has been set up as part of the search effort.
His relatives have said they were "a family crying out for help to get this much loved boy home".
Police have made an appeal for information about his whereabouts as concern for his welfare grows.
He is described as 6ft tall, slim built with brown hair and blue eyes.
When he was last seen he was wearing a black parka jacket, green hoody, grey jogger bottoms, white trainers and a black baseball cap.