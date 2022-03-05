Pedestrian critically ill after being hit by car
A pedestrian is critically ill in hospital after being struck by a car in Glasgow.
Police said the 59-year-old man was hit by a Ford Fiesta in the Shawlands area of the city at about 23:30 on Friday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described as critical.
The 30-year-old driver of the car was uninjured in the incident which happened near the junction of Kilmarnock Road and Holmbank Avenue.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.