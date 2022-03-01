GP allegedly groped teenager and made sexual comments
A doctor accused of sexual attacks on women allegedly ripped up a teenager's prescription when she fought back.
A jury heard how Krishna Singh also told the 18-year-old that sex was the "best drug in the world" while groping her at his Coatbridge practice in 1996.
The witness, who is now aged 43, was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow.
Dr Singh, 72, from Airdrie, denies 84 alleged sexual-related crimes said to have happened between 1983 and 2018.
They are mainly alleged to have happened at medical practices in North Lanarkshire.
The witness told jurors she went to Dr Singh in order to receive the contraceptive pill.
She said he groped her during a consultation and laughed as well as saying "sex is the best drug in the world".
The woman sobbed as she recalled how she visited Dr Singh on various occasions to collect a prescription, which was signed and lying on his desk.
She said: "I would sit on a chair across from him and he would put his hand up my skirt."
The woman stated she was then sexually assaulted by Dr Singh and this happened on a further three occasions.
'Guilty and ashamed'
Prosecutor Angela Gray asked why she did not stop him.
The witness said she needed her prescription and did not want her parents to know.
She added: "On the fourth occasion he had his hand half way up my leg and I put my hand on top of his.
"He realised I wasn't moving my hand so he took his hand out and he ripped my prescription up in front of my face.
"I felt guilty and ashamed but I had enough. I asked what was going to happen for my prescription and he said it wasn't his problem."
The woman earlier told jurors that Dr Singh put his hand down her pyjamas and touched her intimately during a call-out to her home when she was 10.
Another woman, aged 51, claimed that she was groped by Dr Singh as a 16-year-old schoolgirl when she went to him with chicken pox.
Janice Green, defending, asked the warehouse worker if her memory was perhaps affected by the passage of time.
The witness said: "No, it did happen."
The trial, before Lord Armstrong, continues.