Scots teacher extradited from Spain jailed for rapes
A Scottish headteacher extradited from Spain over sex crimes against two women has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.
James Berry, 77, subjected the women to repeated indecent assaults, including rape, in Glasgow and Renfrewshire.
Berry was the owner of a private school in Mallorca where he had lived for 30 years, but was returned to Scotland three years ago.
A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh described his crimes as "heinous".
Last month, Berry was found guilty of five charges, mainly committed between 1963 and 1987. He had denied the charges.
Sentencing him, judge Thomas Welsh QC said: "In my opinion, the offences, the crimes, committed were extremely serious and can properly be described as heinous, albeit they are of a historical nature."
The judge said Berry would have faced a 10-year prison sentence, but it would be reduced taking into account his age and the passage of time.
Throat grabbed
The trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard Berry dismiss one victim's allegations as part of a "criminal conspiracy" to take over his school.
He denied the charges against him which alleged he committed the sexual abuse at a house in Glasgow's Govan as well as others in the Crookston area of the city and in Renfrew and Houston in Renfrewshire.
He was also said to have been abusive in Spain and Canada.
Prosecutors said the oldest of the two victims had been sexually assaulted, punched and grabbed by the throat.
The second victim also had a harrowing ordeal at Glasgow's Hilton Hotel and during a driving lesson.
Berry claimed "things had been brought up in her imagination".
After the verdict, prosecutor Kath Harper told jurors Berry had been brought back to Scotland in 2019 on an European Arrest Warrant.
He had been living near a golf course in Santa Ponsa in Mallorca with his wife and three young children.