BBC News

Thousands of Nike shoes stolen in great trainer robbery

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Nike is one one the world's most popular sports brands

Around 4,000 pairs of Nike trainers worth £400,000 have been stolen from a lorry at a service station in South Lanarkshire.

The footwear was taken from the parked vehicle at the Abington Services Interchange on the M74 between 17:00 on Wednesday and 04:30 on Thursday.

Police Scotland said the vehicle and two others parked nearby were damaged during the theft.

A major CCTV trawl is under way in a bid to identify the suspects.

Det Con Heather Anderson urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact officers.

She added: "No matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, it could be vital to our investigation.

"In particular, I would ask motorists with dash-cams who were in the area at the time to check their footage.

"It is possible that it could have recorded something which could assist in our ongoing inquiries."

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics