Man critical after being stabbed in Glasgow murder attempt
A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in the south side of Glasgow.
Police were called to reports of a man seriously injured in Kingsacre Road in King's Park at about 20:30 on Wednesday.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds.
Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Insp Iain Sneddon said: "Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries into this attempted murder to establish the exact circumstances and trace whoever is responsible for this attack.
"We are following a number of lines of inquiry at this time.
"I would urge anyone who was in the area of Kingsacre Road last night who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist police inquiries to contact us."