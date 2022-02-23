South Lanarkshire council tax to rise by 2.5%
Council tax in South Lanarkshire will increase by 2.5% in the next financial year.
Residents in band D properties will see their annual bill rise by about £30 - from £1,203 to £1,233.
South Lanarkshire Council leader John Ross said he expected to continue to have the lowest council tax in mainland Scotland.
The new rate was agreed by councillors voting on the 2022-23 budget, which was set at £833m.
This covers services including schools and nurseries, social care facilities, kerbside bin collections and recycling, and maintaining and improving roads and footpaths.
Local authorities were given complete freedom to set rates in 2022 after a council tax freeze last year.
As part of the Scottish government budget, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 discount for homes in bands A to D amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills.