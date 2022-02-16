Teenager charged over James Ross death in Cumbernauld
An 18-year-old man has been charged over the death of James Ross in North Lanarkshire.
The 27-year-old was seriously hurt during a disturbance outside the Abronhill Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld on Monday afternoon.
He was later pronounced dead at a nearby property on Larch Court.
Police confirmed an 18-year-old was arrested and is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A 15-year-old boy was also arrested but released pending police inquiries.