Family tribute to grandmother killed in Ayrshire crash

Image source, Police Scotland

A family has paid tribute to a "devoted" grandmother who died in a two-car crash on the A76 in Ayrshire.

Margaret Lang, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at about 12:15 on Friday.

The collision involved her Audi Q3 and a Vauxhall Zafira on the road between Crosshands, Mauchline, and Crossroads, Kilmarnock.

The 72-year-old Vauxhall driver is in a serious condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The family of Ms Lang said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved wife, mother and devoted grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her."

A 66-year-old woman and five-year-old girl who were passengers in the Vauxhall, and two boys aged four and five in the Audi, were taken to Crosshouse Hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for around nine hours.

Sgt Ian Thornton said: "Our thoughts remain with Margaret's family and friends at this time.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and I would re-appeal to anyone who witnessed it take place or who has any personal footage to contact us."

