Men jailed after £10m cocaine found in Belgian waffle lorry
Four members of a serious organised crime group have been jailed after £10m of cocaine was found during a raid in Renfrewshire.
The drugs were being smuggled in a lorry which was transporting Belgian waffles.
James Davidson, David Mullarkey, Ellis Hardy and Wayne Smith were intercepted by detectives on a Glasgow industrial estate in June 2019.
Davidson, 58, and Mullarkey, 47, were jailed for six years and three months.
Hardy, 42, was jailed for five years and his cousin Smith, 39, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail.
They had been moving the 30kg high-purity haul from the HGV carrying the waffles to a van in the Hillingdon industrial estate, where Mullarkey ran a designer kitchen business.
Specially-adapted compartments
Davidson, from Glasgow, Mullarkey, from North Lanarkshire, Hardy and Smith - both from Mitcham, in Surrey - earlier admitted facilitating the transportation and distribution of cocaine.
Lord Boyd of Duncansby told the four men at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Serious organised crime poses a threat to us all. The trafficking of Class A drugs is a particular scourge to our society."
Lord Boyd said it was clear that a significant amount of planning was involved in the operation.
The lorry did contain £15,000 worth of Belgian waffles but the drugs had been hidden in specially-adapted compartments.
Det Supt Craig Willison, of Police Scotland, said: "There is no doubt that the seizure of this cocaine caused a massive disruption in the supply of drugs.
"This cocaine was destined for the streets of Scotland, causing untold misery and damage in our communities. The men involved thought their methods of concealing the drugs would protect them from detection. However, their arrest proves that is not the case."