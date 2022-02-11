Man charged over death of William Duncan in Glasgow
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged by police investigating the death of a man in the east end of Glasgow.
The body of William Duncan, 55, was found in Glenalmond Street on 3 February after concerns were reported to officers.
The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Police Scotland thanked people who had responded to their appeal for information about Mr Duncan's death.
They increased patrols and carried out "significant door-to-door inquiries" in the area.
Det Ch Insp Frank Travers, from Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "I would like thank the local community for their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information."
Mr Duncan's brother Steven previously said the family were "shocked and devastated" and that he would be "sorely missed".