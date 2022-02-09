Kenny Reilly murder: Four men found guilty of 'planned execution'
- Published
Four men have been found guilty of the "planned execution" of a man as he sat in a car at a set of traffic lights.
John Kennedy, 41, shot 29-year-old Kenny Reilly in the Maryhill area of Glasgow in April 2018.
A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh also convicted his co-accused Morton Eadie, 56, his son Darren Eadie and Ross Fisher, both 30, over the killing.
Kennedy was also accused of the murder of Jamie Campbell in March 2006 but the case against him was found not proven.
The verdicts came after three-month trial, and on the fourth day of deliberations by the jury.
The court heard Mr Reilly's murder was linked to a feud between rival factions in the Possilpark and Maryhill areas of Glasgow.
Detectives believe he was killed because Kennedy and his accomplices thought he was responsible for assaulting their friend, Ryan McAteer.
And the court also heard claims Mr Reilly owed £100,000 to a high profile criminal.
One of the key witnesses in the trial said Kennedy had confessed to the killings while in prison.
Kevin McGinn, who shared a cell with Kennedy in Glasgow's Barlinnie Prison for 11 days in October 2018, said he had "whispered in my ear and said to me 'it was me'."
He told police that Kennedy had said the attack was over "drugs and money".
