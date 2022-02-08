Burrell Collection to reopen after £68.25m revamp
- Published
Glasgow's Burrell Collection will reopen on 29 March after being closed for more than five years as it underwent a £68.25m refurbishment.
The museum, located in Pollok Park, has been shut since in October 2016.
When it reopens, visitors will be able to view items and collections which have not been seen for decades.
David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, described the museum as "one of Scotland's modern architectural triumphs".
Glasgow Life's chief executive, Bridget McConnell, said the Burrell Collection was "among the finest personal art collections ever amassed".
The collection - which includes objects from Europe and Asia - was donated to Glasgow by art collector Sir William Burrell in 1944. The museum opened in 1983.
The renovation project has increased the museum's gallery space by 35%, allowing more items which have never been on permanent display to be shown.
These will include the Wagner garden carpet, one of the earliest surviving Persian garden carpets in the world.
The building now includes a central stairway, giving visitors access to the lower floor for the first time, and new galleries on upper floors.
The refurbishment has also replacing power, heating and lighting systems with more efficient and sustainable technologies.
All pictures by Jane Barlow.