Rail services disrupted by communications failure
- Published
Rail passengers on a number of routes in west central Scotland have had their travel interrupted by a communications failure.
Track operator Network Rail said a failure in the system which allows drivers and signallers to communicate with each other was to blame.
Among the routes affected are Milngavie to Motherwell, Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh and Balloch to Airdrie.
Replacement buses have been introduced on some routes.
The fault was identified at about 05:30 and some shuttle services between limited stops on some of the Argyle and North Clyde routes were re-introduced from 09:15.
More information on the affected routes and alternative travel can be found on the ScotRail website.
Network Rail said fibre cable failure has been identified as the cause of the fault and specialist teams have been requested to make the necessary repairs.