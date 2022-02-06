Search for driver after man's death on Clydeside expressway
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a car on the Clydeside Expressway in Glasgow.
At about 22:40 on Saturday police received a report that a man was on the eastbound carriageway. However, when officers arrived a few minutes later they found he had been hit by a vehicle that had not stopped.
The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police are keen to speak to drivers of black and grey SUV-style vehicles and anyone with dashcam footage.
The road was closed while investigation work was carried out and reopened at about 04:50.
Sgt John Houston said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this incident.
"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and although we have spoken to a number of motorists, we are appealing to anyone else who may have seen what happened to come forward."