Kenny Reilly: Murder jury urged to acquit over 'preposterous' case
- Published
A jury has been urged to acquit a man accused of murder because the evidence against him is "preposterous".
The High Court in Edinburgh was told Darren Eadie, 30, faced a life term for a "theory" about Kenny Reilly's death.
He is one of four men accused of killing Mr Reilly, who was shot in the head as he sat in a car at traffic lights in Glasgow, on 16 April 2018.
Prosecutors claim the death was connected with organised crime. All four deny murder.
The court previously heard John Kennedy, 41, shot Mr Reilly while Mr Eadie, his father Morton Eadie, 56, and Ross Fisher, 30, played key roles.
'Brazen' plan
Darren Eadie's defence solicitor advocate Gordon Jackson QC urged jurors to acquit his client.
In his closing speech, Mr Jackson said: "The minute you start from a theory and make things selective in this sort of way, it's scary. It's made to fit."
He added: "This is very, very serious and you're being asked to take a decision that might send my client to jail for most of the rest of his life - for what?
"The whole thing is preposterous. I don't know why Mr Reilly was shot - who knows? Who knows what or who his connections were?"
Mr Jackson said that the jury could not be satisfied with the evidence before them that his client had done anything wrong.
Earlier in the trial, prosecutor Steven Borthwick described Mr Eadie as being "the organiser" in what was the "brazen" and "planned execution" of Mr Reilly on Bilsland Drive, Maryhill.
'Serious organised crime'
The prosecution case is that Darren Eadie was instrumental in setting up the plan in bringing everyone involved together.
The Crown claims the men's alleged actions were "aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime".
It is alleged John Kennedy held the pistol, pulled the trigger and fired the shots, one of which killed Mr Reilly.
Prosecutors say Morton Eadie drove the Ford when the shooting occurred, and Ross Fisher sourced the stolen Ford S Max with the false plates and later set it on fire.
Lawyers acting for Morton Eadie and Darren Eadie have entered special defences stating they were elsewhere in Glasgow at the time of the alleged offence against Mr Reilly.
Special defences
Separately, prosecutors claim Mr Kennedy killed Jamie Campbell by repeatedly shooting him on the body in Essenside Avenue, Drumchapel, on 4 March 2006.
In relation to this alleged offence, Mr Kennedy's lawyers have lodged a special defence stating that a man called Kevin "The Gerbil" Carroll - who the jury heard was shot dead in January 2010 - was responsible for the murder of Mr Campbell.
Mr Kennedy's lawyers have also lodged a further special defence in relation to the alleged assault on Mr Reilly.
They say at the time of these alleged offences, Mr Kennedy was at home in Glasgow "at times in the company" of his partner.
The men have entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues on Thursday when Mr Kennedy's advocate John Scullion QC will address the jurors.