Drones base proposed for Oban Airport
A drone centre could be established in Argyll as a base for carrying medical supplies, mail, and equipment for wind farms.
Skyports has proposed setting up its service and training facility at Oban Airport.
It has received £170,000 from the UK government towards the project.
Last year, Skyports used drones to fly Covid-19 samples and test kits to and from some parts of Argyll in what was described as a UK first.
Renewable energy developers are among those potentially interested in using the Oban-based drones for deliveries.
Oban's Scottish Association for Marine Science, which is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, said its researchers could also be trained as drone pilots at the facility.
Skyports said its vehicles could fly up to 112 miles (180km) and carry a payload of 6kg (13lbs).
Last year, the company was authorised to carry Covid kits from Mull, Clachan-Seil and Lochgilphead to Lorn and the Islands Hospital in Oban.
The project was funded by a joint initiative between the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency.